Angry MUSIGA members give NEC, elections committee one week ultimatum to conduct elections

Gospel musician, Joseph Mensah addressing the media

Some aggrieved members of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in the Ashanti Region have expressed displeasure over how their elections committee led by one Mr. Peter Marfo, has failed to conduct elections for the association for over years. Meanwhile, they said they urgently need executives to manage the association.

According to the aggrieved members, should the NEC and elections committee fail to do the needful, they're going to show them a red shade of anger.



Addressing the media at the Kumasi Culture Center, they gave a one-week ultimatum to their election committee to conduct the election before things escalate.



Joseph Mensah, a gospel musician who spoke to this reporter said, lack of leadership to man the affairs of the association has been affecting them in terms of decision making.



According to him, it was very worrying that they cannot lodge their grievances to the government due to the lack of substantive leaders.



He however revealed that they only have some interim executives who have limited powers when it comes to most decision-making.



While expressing worry, he revealed that they perceived this as a deliberate attempt to machinate the election, and they were however appealing to the authorities to conduct the election before they begin to witness the bad side of the members.

On his part, Nana Tabbi, an astute musician also disclosed that the deliberate attempt on the part of some leaders to add their preferred and manufactured delegates who are not members of the association was not going to be allowed.



According to him, it had been revealed to them some leaders who wanted the election in their favour were only trying to use dubious means so that cards of the legible voters could expire for them to introduce aliens into the association as delegates.



He indicated that should this occur, there was going to be a big confusion.



He also threatened to lay curses on the aforementioned stakeholders should things turn sour.



Other aggrieved members who spoke to journalists said the leaders were setting dangerous precedence that could jeopardize the peace of the association.



They however appealed to the Creative Arts Minister and other stakeholders to intervene before things get out of hand.