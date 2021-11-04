‘Anlo Prince’ Samini contemplates his next track in Ewe

Samini Dagaati goes by the real name Emmanuel Andrews Samini

Source: GNA

Award-winning Ghanaian Reggae Dancehall artiste from Wa, Samini is considering dropping his next track in Ewe to seal his connection to the people of the Volta Region.

Born Emmanuel Andrews Samini, the Linda hit-maker who has about seven studio albums including Dankwansere, Samini, Dagaati, and Breaking News to his credit said he would love to serve people of the region, he could now be said to be a “Prince” in, with a song made in their language, the Ewe.



Speaking to the GNA Entertainment on the occasion of the outdooring of Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI, Dufia of Whuti, Paramount Chief of Kome-Shime and Miafiaga of Anlo at Whuti in the Anloga District, he said doing a song in Ewe will be to honour his “father” Togbi Tamekloe and as proof of his connection to the Anlo chief.



While the enskinned ‘Pebilii Naa’ which means ‘King of the Rock’ in Wa said people from the Volta Region could expect a track from him in Ewe, he asked that they should not expect much from him regarding mastery of the language.



Samini, who sat through the ceremony and later gave what he called “a tip of the iceberg” rendition of his “My Own”- one of Togbi’s favourites, said his participation in the momentous occasion only meant to demonstrate the importance of the Anlo Chief to him.



He explained that his relationship with Togbi Tamakloe was like “a father and son relationship” thus, would begin to see himself as a Prince of the area and hinted of plans to come back for bigger musical concerts in future.

“Togbi is like a father to me. You saw it there how I was speaking the Ewe language. For a Dagaati man like me to be speaking Ewe that good should tell you the tutelage I got from Togbi.



“I can say that I’m a Prince because my father is the Chief here. I’ll hold discussions with him to see if we can organise musical concerts and through that, raise some young acts from here. And as a Prince in the region, I’ll consider doing a song in Ewe to show my connection to the people. I’ll however plead with all not to be critical of my Ewe.”



The outdooring ceremony on Saturday which saw a display of rich tradition and culture with a variety of drumming and dancing and a ministration of the Anlo State anthem, “Mawu neyra mia fia,” brought together chiefs from the three wings (left, middle and right) of the Anlo State, distinguished sons, and daughters of the land as well as members of the diplomatic corps.



The day saw the swearing of allegiance to Togbi Tamakloe which had the chiefs caution the newly installed chief against covetousness and love for married women and instead, be upright and adhere strictly to the traditions and customs of Anlo State to invite the blessings of the ancestors on the land and its people.



The widely traveled Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI, known in his private life as Mr. Ezekiel Keli Tamakloe who holds a Master of Business Administration and a Sociology major with a Diploma in Education is the great-grandson of Mr. James Kportufe Tamakloe, the firstborn of Togbi Nyaho Tamekloe I (1800-1918).