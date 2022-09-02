Anne-Sophie Avé represents Ghana in style at the French Presidency

Anne Sophie flashes a smile infront of the Presidency

The former French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Anne-Sophie Avé, has presented herself in France wearing a Ghanaian wax print to the presidency.

In a post she shared on Twitter, she was clad in a blue-black pencil dress with a touch of a wax print sewn on the sides of her clothes while standing in front of the Presidential Palace beaming with smiles.



“This morning at the French presidency Palace, @Elysee in a beautiful Ghanaian print outfit,” she shared on September 1, 2022.



Her post comes after she disclosed that she was given no helping hand after she landed in France with her twelve suitcases but would have received help in Ghana.



On August 26, 2022, Ghanaians held a beautiful send-off party for the French Ambassador after serving for four years in the country.



Many of the popular faces in the Ghanaian entertainment and media industry attended many send-off parties.



The likes of Stonebwoy, John Dumelo, Abeiku Santana, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, actress Kalsoume Sinare and her legendary husband Tony Baffoe, MzVee, and Salma Mumin, among many others, were present.

