Anne Sophie Ave, Tilly Akua Nipaa, others share how they broke bias in their industry

Her Excellency Anne Sophie Ave in an interview with Akua Nipaa

“When you educate a girl child you educate a generation” while most people may see this quote as a cliché, women have realised the importance of any form of education to the female child and how it helps shape a generational mindset and behavior.

Women have made use of many avenues, whether media or on social media platforms to educate the younger generation of women. They are doing all they can to leave something behind for the everyday girl so they don’t end up in the pitfalls the older generation couldn’t miss.



In the month of March 2022, hosted by Tilly Akua Nipaa, the French Ambassador to Ghana, HE Anne Sophie Ave, Multiply Award winning videographer, Kuukua Eshun, Award-winning an-air personality, Doreen Avio, Founder of Women in PR Ghana, April Faith Senam, founder of Divaloper, Miss Zulaiha Dobia and other astute women in Ghana will share their stories and knowledge with the world and in turn, will be celebrated by Oneplay Woman.



Oneplay Woman concentrates on women who work at Oneplay Africa and their various interests and affiliations. Oneplay Woman is highly interested in conversations of Women and the youth since they believe they form the basic fabric of an economy. Hence dedicating the entire month of March to celebrate women around the world.

Oneplay Woman will dedicate all its resources to elevate positive conversations around women in the month. With the support of Skin Gourmet, The Little Cow Ltd, and Boomplay GH, Ghanaians are to have one of the biggest TV and online celebration of women in the year 2022.



This celebration starts from March 1 to 31, 2022, on Lifestyle TV on gotv Channel 5 at 8 Pm on Saturdays but will be heavily intensified on March 8, 2022, to commemorate the annual International Women’s Day Celebration, a day set aside to celebrate women all around the world.



Heavy on the theme “Break the Bias” these powerful women share their stories, the journey, and how they have been able to break the bias in their own ways rising to the top of their careers.