Anne Sophie Eve has been made a permanent citizen in Ghana - Stonebwoy

Anne Sophie White.png The outgoing French Ambassador, Anne Sophie Eve

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has announced that the outgoing French Ambassador, Anne Sophie Eve, has been made a permanent citizen of Ghana.

This was announced at a goodbye party organized in Accra after completing a four-year duty tour as ambassador to Ghana.

Ghanaian celebrities who showed up in their numbers took turns to shower praise on the ambassador including Bola Ray and Stonebwoy.

In a tweet shared by Bola Ray, Stonebwoy is captured announcing that Anne Sophie Eve has been made a permanent Ghanaian and also thanked her for the love she has shown the Ghanaian music industry.

“…Bola Ray says I should break the news on behalf of her excellencyAnne Sophie Eve has been made a permanent citizen of Ghana,” he said.

Other celebrities who showed up at her send-off party also included Kwame Eugene, Stacy Amoateng, Kalsume Sinare, and husband, among others.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
