1
Menu
Entertainment

Another Ayeyi Ndwom with Heavenly Jewels

Heavenly Jewels Chorale 2 Heavenly Jewels Chorale orchestra group

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: Kofi Duah

Heavenly Jewels Chorale, a non-denominational orchestra group is set to host the fifth edition of its annual concert, Ayeyi Ndwom on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the National Theatre.

The concert-themed, Great Is Thy Faithfulness, promises to give patrons a swell time as the choir renders popular local hymns at the 5pm show.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, Mr. Simon Adjei, Head of Publicity for Ayeyi Ndwom assured patrons of a beautiful time enjoying renditions of local hymns from the host group.

“The choir is more than prepared to make the evening a lovely one with renditions of common local hymns. However, our main focus is propagating the gospel of Jesus Christ through choral music.

“The first three editions were done in the church but last year’s was held at the National Theatre and it was super. This year’s will be at the same venue and I’m confident it will go well too,” he said.

He also disclosed that composer, Professor Yaw Sakyi Baidoo who is behind some of the popular local hymns in Ghana has partnered this year’s event and will be on stage.

Heavenly Jewels Chorale has over the years performed at national events and their creative performances have attracted the admiration of high-profile members and guests.

Source: Kofi Duah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up