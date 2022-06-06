5
Another Kumawood actor reported dead

Patrick Safo Dead Late Kumawood actor, Patrick Safo

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Patrick is reported to have drowned

Patrick joins list of late actors for the first part of the year

Social media users express shock after actor reportedly dies

The Kumawood movie industry has been hit with sad news as another actor, Patrick Safo, has been reported dead.

A Facebook post made by blogger, Osei Kwabena read: “Kumawood actor and pastor, Rev. Patrick Safo is dead… May his soul rest with the Lord.”

Although the blogger didn't indicate the cause of death, the official account of Ghanaian Newspaper, The Spectator, has reported that the actor drowned.

The announcement of the actor's death has sent shock waves all over social media due to how youthful, vibrant the energetic the young man was.

Some social media comments expressing shock at the sudden demise of the actor read, “Omg, he was my friend. I haven’t heard from him in more than 10 years. May his soul rest in peace.”

“It is alleged that he drowned yesterday in a pool” while another added that “What happened to him never knew he was a pastor I can’t believe this eiii.”

Patrick’s death follows the death of Kumawood actor, Osei Tutu Nyamekese. The report comes a day after veteran Psalm Adjeteyfio was buried.

The first part of the year 2022 has seen the industry lose some stakeholders including actors, radio presenters and music producers.



