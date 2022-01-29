Another big wedding announced on social media

Nigerian footballer, Paul Onuachu Ebere set to marry his Ghanaian girlfriend, Tracey Acheampong

Popular Nigerian footballer, Paul Onuachu Ebere, has announced his engagement to his long-time Ghanaian girlfriend, Tracey Acheampong.



The 27-year-old Super Eagles striker who was rumoured to have been dating his girlfriend for many years has decided to move their relationship to the next chapter.



Announcing their engagement on social media, the Nigerian footballer shared a beautiful picture with his girlfriend where they posed by the Eiffel Tower in Paris with the caption; “She said YES in the city of Love.”



Well, it appears Paul Onuachu has had his medal after all, despite the fact that the Nigerian team has been kicked out of the AFCON race.

The couple is however yet to fix a wedding date.



Paul Onuachu was said to have met his Ghanaian princess since his days at the Denmark football club, Midtjylland, sometime in 2016 and they have been together since.



