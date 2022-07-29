Answers to leading Google questions about Tracey Boakye’s husband

Tracey Boakye and Frank Ntiamoah

Controversial Ghanaian actress and socialite, Tracey Boakye, on Thursday, July 28, 2022, tied the knot with her husband, Frank Ntiamoa.

The wedding between the two Kumawood stars made the headlines immediately after the actress announced it on her official Instagram page.



The wedding announcement was met with mixed- feelings. To her friends and well-wishers, the announcement was great news, but to most netizens, the news was unbelievable.



This is so because the actress, in times past, had spoken against settling down with a man and had even bragged about having the resources to pay a man to satisfy her sexual needs hence did not deem it necessary to have a life partner.



As a result of the many questions and doubts surrounding the wedding, many took to the internet to inquire about the husband of Tracey Boakye.



GhanaWeb brings you answers to questions people have been asking about Tracey Boakye’s husband.

Who is Tracey Boakye’s husband?



Frank Badu Ntiamoah is the husband of Tracey Boakye.



He is an actor and businessman who resides in Bremen, Hannover in Germany.



Popular among the movies he’s acted in is 2018, Kumawood movie ‘Sex’.



How old is Frank Badu Ntiamoah?

Tracey Boakye’s husband's exact age is unknown; however, Frank is believed to be in his early 30s.



Is Frank Ntiamoah rich?



The exact net worth of Frank Ntiamoa is unknown, but he is believed to be from a wealthy family. Rumours are that his mother owns a popular Afro shop in Hannover, Germany.



Is Frank Ntiamoah Vivian Jill’s ex-boyfriend?



Currently, there is no proof that Frank Ntiamoah and Vivian Jill were involved romantically.

However, the duo starred in a seductive movie in 2018 dubbed, ‘Sex’.



Is Frank Ntiamoah Papa No?



Till now, the exact identity of ‘Papa No’ is unknown. During the 2020 electioneering period, the term Papa No, was used to allegedly refer to former President John Dramani Mahama as the sponsor and sexual partner of Tracey Boakye and Mzbel.



