Anthony Woode makes shocking revelations on kissing scenes in movies

Anthony Woode, actor

Growing up and watching movies, patrons and audiences perceived kissing scenes in movies were unreal and just fictitious and were made to seem real with technological tools and devices.

As shocking as it may be, Ghanaian actor and model Anthony Woode has revealed that kissing scenes in movies are real, however, without emotions.



Speaking in an interview on Y 107.9 FM with Kokonsa Kester during the ‘Weekend Rush’ show he said;



“Kissing scenes are real, but we have professional actors and people who just get carried away when they are told they have a kissing role in a movie”.

Anthony Woode added that the focus of the actors was mostly not on the kisses they gave air received because there was much pressure on them and were only focused in making the scene believable and real.



“When we are filming sexual scenes, kissing scenes, and romance scenes, we have a lot of crew members and the various directors in the room instructing you on what to do. So, your mind isn’t even on the kiss but rather making the kiss perfect for the scene and believable”.



Anthony Woode was in the studios of Y 107.9 FM together with veteran actress Yvonne Nelson and Jackline Mensah as part of promotions for the premiering of a new movie titled ‘Fifty Fifty’.