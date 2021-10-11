Anti LGBTQ bill: Leila Djansi declares support for the 'oppressed'

Filmmaker, Leila Djansi

Ghanaian filmmaker, Leila Djansi, has declared her readiness to defend and speak for the oppressed.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the USA-based Ghanaian filmmaker stressed her willingness to use her platform to take such action. Leila’s call is on the back of the LGBTQ bill debate in Ghana.



The bill which is before Parliament will criminalize LGBTQ activities if passed into law.



In her quest to fight for homosexuals in the country, Leila Djansi said she doesn’t care about the backlash and name-calling from a section of the public.



The renowned filmmaker in a post on Facebook wrote: “Monday morning and somewhere in Ghana, land of my parents, school kids are singing:



God bless our homeland Ghana

And make our nation great and strong



BOLD to defend forever



The cause of Freedom and of Right.



Fill our hearts with true humility



Make us cherish fearless honesty,

And help us to resist oppressors’ rule



With all our will and might evermore.



Here’s to constantly using my voice and platform to defend and speak up for the oppressed. Bring on the name-calling. I am made of strong stuff! No one will be killed, maimed, beaten or oppressed on my watch. When you choose to fight for what’s right and for the oppressed, people will call you names, brand you, abuse you… heck, they killed Jesus.



They killed MLK, they distabilized Kwame Nkrumah, they imprisoned Nelson Mandela. But still, they thrived and today, we all reap the fruits of their sacrifice. Don’t sit on the sidelines if you can swing a sword on the battlefield. #onward!”



