Any actor who works with LilWin mysteriously loses relevance - Big Akwes

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, aka LilWin, has been labelled by his colleague, Big Akwes, as the root cause of the collapse in the Kumawood movie industry.



According to the Kumawood actor, LilWin has collapsed the career of many actors in the local movie industry.



He alleged that young actors who were lured with money by Kwadwo Nkansah to feature in his movie have some way or the other lost their relevance.

He adds that once you star in his production, something blocks you from receiving movie roles and that eventually kills your career.



"As an up-and-coming star, if you are being lured with money by LilWin to star in his movie, that's the end of you. That actor can never succeed, I am telling you. Those who are spiritually strong knows this key, this is top-secret. Those who have spiritual backing will even reject GHC5 billion from LilWin because they know their career will collapse once they work with him," Big Akwes alleged in an interview on Poleeno Multimedia.



He again alleged that LilWin collapsed the marriage of a popular movie producer.



"LilWin has caused divorce in a producers marriage, the man will beat him to a pulp if he ever comes across him," he said.



