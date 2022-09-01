Any man who speaks against my presidential ambition will suffer erectile dysfunction - Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha

The founder and Leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, who is chiefly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has rained insults on persons who have spoken against his presidential ambition.

Describing his critics as fools, the famous Ghanaian preacher noted that word on the streets is that he cannot express himself in the English language.



He cited the Korean president as one person who is leading a country and interacting with other countries though he doesn’t speak English.



According to Kumchacha he has plans to transform Ghana for the better, reason he will be contesting for the highest seat in government in the 2024 general elections.



"KPP all the way, Kums People Party. We are about to kill the hardship and hunger in Ghana...have you seen the guards that protect me, it is more than the president's security."



Kumchacha cursed naysayers, especially those who claim he is the worst candidate for the position.



"Anyone who speaks against me will do down, you will be struck with leprosy, you will suffer erectile dysfunction. Your manhood will not function for over 20 years.

"Someone called saying Kumchacha doesn't qualify for president. Anyone who says that is a big fool, you are senseless. I am a 50-year-old man. The Constitution states that anyone who is of sound mind, never been to prison can contest for the presidential seat. I have never been jailed...someone said Kumchacha can't speak English, let me tell you that the Korean president doesn't speak English, he goes to places with his interpreter. Even Liberian president, George Weah was a footballer but now a president...anything can happen so you can't say that Kumchacha doesn't qualify. Anyone who will speak against my presidential ambition is a fool, you will die before your time," he declared on Hitz FM.







Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







OPD/DA