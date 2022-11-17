Any wife who demands money from her husband in return for sex is a prostitute – Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton

Multiple-award winning Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Antwi Hamilton has described married women who take money from their husbands before having sexual intercourse with them as prostitutes.

“If you take money from your husband for sex it means you are a prostitute”, Diana Hamilton has said adding that “If it happens that way then that is prostitution. A woman who does that is equal to a commercial sex worker”, she added.



The ‘Adom’ hit maker who spoke in an interview on TV XYZ monitored by MyNewsGH.com chided women with such character insisting they no right to do that.



Diana Hamilton further noted that, even if wives would want to demand money from their husbands in exchange for something, it shouldn’t be sex.



“Why do you have to wait till sex time before you demand money from your husband? Taking money from your husband before sex is not right”, she emphasized.

In her view, the husband and wife are one flesh and love is giving without expecting hence since both couples have become one, they have to make love freely and not to sell love.



Speaking to men who also deny their wives the responsibility of providing for them, Diana Hamilton counselled that, men must do everything possible to provide for them to avoid anything that will destroy their marriages.



“And to that man when the woman needs something give it to her”, she insisted.