0
Menu
Entertainment

Anybody that says anything negative about Sarkodie’s feature on Bob Marley’s song has a mental problem - Papi

Rapper Papi Papi of 5Five fame

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Renowned talented Raggaae music singers, Bob Marley and The Wailers unleashed a new stonishing track entitled, “Stir It Up” which features Ghanaian heavyweight award-winning rap phenomenon and song composer, Sarkodie on it.

After the song was released, a lot of people commended Sarkodie for his performance, while others had some negative comments and reactions about it.

Amongst them is Papi Adabraka, who is a musician and a fan of Sarkodie, who has also added his voice to the ongoing issue.

According to Papi, “anyone who speaks evil about the song has a mental problem because it’s beautiful and that’s the dream even though Bob Marley is not alive but that’s a dream for any artiste because they even call you to put you on because where we dey, who know we and in Ghana here the witchcraft we have cannot be used for any better thing than to pull people down,” he said.

He made this statement on Ebitz show on Lifestyle TV on Wednesday.

Papi Adabraka has a single titled “Akosua Tilapia” which features Vanilla and apparently the song is doing well.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi
Why Ablakwa rejected court documents in viral video - Kusi Boateng explains
West Hills Mall incident: Police reveals cause of death
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry