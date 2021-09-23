Anybody who talks negatively about me will get an accident - Shatta Wale

• Shatta Wale has rained curses on his critics

• He says that people who speak evil against him will suffer in life



• Shatta made this statement in his address to the entertainment media on Wednesday



Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, better known in the music industry as Shatta Wale, has issued a warning to persons who are bent on destroying his hard-earned reputation.



The SM boss in a recent address to the entertainment media in Ghana rained curses on industry players and his colleagues who are fond of spreading falsehood about him to desist from their evil ways or prepare to face hardship and mysterious conditions in their lives.



According to Shatta, any individual who circulates bad information about him will be involved in an accident adding that they will have no peace if they fail to abort their evil plans against him.



He noted that he has had enough of the lies.

"People just wake up and say I attack. This is your first and last, I want to tell you something, I am being serious. I won't lie, anybody who will talk negative about me in this industry will get an accident," he angrily stated.



The dancehall artiste has been called out by Samini in a series of tweets. The latter described Shatta Wale as a fake artiste who goes about begging big men in the country for money and favours.



"#yearoftruth we go face them squarely he go come talk say I’m poor mean while you no get money. Fanfool and beg beg and kiss ass vibes s))))...you ever see say I delete tweet or apologize to anyone for loose talk before? Lion status man. @shattawalegh stop Dey fool," Samini wrote in a tweet dated September 15.



Also, Shatta Wale has been caught up in a feud with the CEO of 3Music Award, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, who he alleged gave him 11 awards back in 2019 just to spite, Sarkodie, and Stonebowy. However, the 3Music boss has denied these allegations made by the "My Level" hitmaker.



But speaking in his recent address, Shatta intimated that: "Anybody who will talk evil about me, I swear that person will be bedridden. Anybody who will talk about something which isn't real about me just to spoil me to people, I swear that person will never see prosperity, properness and success."



