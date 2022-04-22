3
Menu
Entertainment

Anyone can be a Youtuber - Wode Maya

Wode Maya 2111.png Wode Maya, Ghanaian YouTuber

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian Youtube personality, blogger and digital influencer, Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, has encouraged people who have the desire for YouTubing to go for it.

According to him, anybody can decide to be a YouTuber if they have a passion for it.

Speaking to Nana Quasi-Wusu (PM) on Y97.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show, he said, “I will say that anyone can be YouTuber. Whatever your hobby, bring it to the internet and then let your hobby pay you. What you should know is that it will not start paying off immediately as soon as you start uploading the videos. It takes a lot of consistency but the passion has to be there.”

He stressed that, once the love for the hobby is high, “you will never get tired of doing it. You just have to bring whatever talent you have online and with consistency you can get there because consistency is everything in this game.”

He explained that, anyone willing to become a YouTuber should also be willing to put in the work. “You cannot be uploading a video today and upload the next video in three months. That won’t get you anywhere.”

Wode Maya revealed inconsistent attitude took him about two years to reach 1000 subscribers for his YouTube channel.

Source: yfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian woman in the U.S. killed
We consulted maame water spirit - Starlet 95 captain
We make Gh¢30,000 each monthly - Twins
My father in-law called me 'Gonzales' - Eastwood Anaba
Bukom Banku marks return to boxing with TKO win at Kwahu
Parliament petitioned to impeach Akufo-Addo
Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo's daughter in private ceremony at Jubilee House
Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu-Ampofo should be blamed for Gyakye Quayson’s woes – Allotey Jacobs
'Babies with sharp teeth' label: Rawlings didn't mention any names - Ablakwa
I haven't been fair to Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal coach Arteta in shocking admission