0
Menu
Entertainment

Anyone who speaks against Chairman Wontumi will face my wrath - Nana Tornado warns

Video Archive
Sat, 13 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor, Nana Tornado has declared his full support and willingness to 'attack' any individual who dares to speak against the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, better known as Chairman Wontumi.

Tornado made this declaration when he graced a show on Movement TV, a station owned by the NPP politician and businessman.

The actor and social media commentator who is famed for his attacks against critics vowed to defend the wealthy man on any given day.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Tornado, nicknamed Odii Torna, exiting the media station exchanged some pleasantries with the politician and also declared his stance.

"This car by Chairman Wontumi is executive...you know what? From today, anybody who comments on any story about Chairman Wontumi should be ready to face me. I will have a big problem with that person.

"If you are a Ghanaian and ever speak against Chairman, be prepare to face me," he warned.

Check out the video below:



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
Prempeh I: The 26-year-old King who protected the Ashanti sovereignty
Massive shake up to hit GRA
Qualified relatives to replace Police Officers who die on duty – IGP
'Daughter of Maame Water' dares Asamoah Gyan to take her on
Evans Nimako slams Martin Amidu