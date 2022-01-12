Anything about music intrigues me - Vodafone Icons star Derrick Music

Derrick Music

Source: Ebenezer Donkoh, Contributor

Former Vodafone Icons and MTN Hitmaker contestant Derrick Music has revealed he is a self-taught piano and acoustic guitar player.

The musician who has countless performances and a few singles to his credit made the shocking revelation when he made an appearance on the maiden edition of Live Lounge, a newly introduced segment on growing YouTube channel BTM Afrika.



“Generally I have a passion for music. Anything about music intrigues me. At first, I used to play the grand piano (that was also self-taught). I was playing at dinners, weddings etc but the problem I had was transporting a grand piano (it’s huge) so I contemplated on getting an instrument that is portable and that’s when I settled on the guitar. I took that bold decision and bought the first guitar and it’s been massive since then,” he said.



Derrick Music brought his A-Game to life as he made an appearance on the maiden edition of Live Lounge.

Starting off with an acoustic rendition of his newly released single Kpalanga, the former Vodafone Icons and MTN Hitmaker star quickly transitioned into performing Anadwo by King Promise and other subsequent songs.



Watch the performance below.



