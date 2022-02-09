Aowin MP 'chases' suspended Sekondi MCE over 'Enchi transfer' comment

Abdul-Mumin Issah, the suspended MCE for Sekondi-Takoradi

The Member of Parliament for Aowin Constituency in the Western North Region, Mr. Oscar Ofori Larbi, has requested for an apology from the suspended MCE for Sekondi Takoradi.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi Takoradi in the Western Region, Abdul-Mumin Issah, was suspended a day after verbally assaulting a police officer.



Abdul-Mumin Issah, was arrested by the Police for “Dangerous Driving” and alleged assault on a police officer.”



A statement by the Police said the MCE was arrested for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault and offensive conduct against a police officer who was performing his lawful duty.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi Takoradi Abdul-Mumin Issah was suspended on instructions of the President with immediate effect.

During the confrontation with the Police officer, the MCE is on record to have threatened to transfer the Police to Enchi, a comment some chiefs and the MP for Aowin find offensive.



In a statement, the Member of Parliament for Aowin Constituency in the Western North Region, Mr. Oscar Ofori Larbi, stated that the comment by the MCE creates the impression that Enchi is an area where police men who are troublemakers are transferred to.



According to the MP, the MCE’s statement is unacceptable and an insult to people of Enchi.



“Over the period a lot of people in my constituency have registered their displeasure over the denigration of our gentle selves by the MCE, who for all purposes has a hazy idea over the flourishing Aowin constituency that has over the years demonstrated a warm and receptive welcome to people of all walks of life as seen in our demographic data as heterogeneous in nature,” the statement said.