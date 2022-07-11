0
Apae Live was instrumental to my success but I never dated him - Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther 3.jpeg Ghanaian gospel musician, Piesie Esther

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther has denied ever dating her former manager Apae Live.

Contrary to rumors that she dated the man of God when they worked together, the musician denied the claims.

According to her, she heard the rumors but did not give attention to them because it was not true.

She described it as one of the false claims people circulated just to court negative reactions against her.

“I heard a lot of rumors; it’s normal for people to speculate when you are seen together mostly,” she said in an interview on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with Sokoohemaa Kukua.

She expressed gratitude to Apae Live for the role he played in her career.

She also disclosed that the transition from Apae Live as her manager to her husband was smooth and done in a mutually beneficial manner.

According to Piesie Esther, she was introduced to the church by gospel musician Georgia Agyei who she referred to as ‘mother’.

”I was Georgia’s backing vocalist. We went there to perform and that was how I got stuck there,” she added.

Apae Live produced Piesie Esther’s first two albums. Her ‘Mentease’ album had hit songs like ‘Empareme’ and ‘Adesoa’.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
