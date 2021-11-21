Apart from the men, women also loved and proposed to me - Maame Dokono reveals

Veteran actress, Maame Dokono

Maame Dokonor had women proposing to her

The actress dated David Dontoh for over 10 years



The proposals came from both women and men



Veteran actress, Grace Omaboe, has disclosed that women with the intention to date her spent long hours waiting at hotels for an opportunity to talk to her.



Popularly called Maame Donkor, the celebrated television personality has detailed how lesbians did everything in their might to get her attention.



The women, mostly individuals who have stayed long years outside the country would troop to the hotels she was lodging in during her concert tours for a chance to declare their intentions towards her.

In an interview on United Showbiz, Maame Dokono told host, Nana Ama McBrown that several men and women came her way even when she was dating veteran actor, David Dontoh.



The two were in a love relationship for over ten years but never got married.



"Everyone who met me expressed their interest in me. I even had women making advances towards me. Some of these women could wait long hours at the hotel entrance just to see me, especially women who have stayed outside Ghana.



"Apart from the men who were after me, women also loved me. Yes, so in order not to soil myself, I had him (David Dontoh). I was with him all the time so people thought we were married. It was just recently that he decided to go, even with that If I had agreed to marry him we could have settled. At that time, I had already given birth to four children so I thought that I couldn't waste his time as a young man so he should go," Grace Omaboe disclosed.



