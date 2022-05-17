Aphrodisiacs basically are solutions to sexual dysfunction problems – Dr. Egan

Dr. Richard Egan, Medical Practitioner and Global Scientist

Medical Practitioner and Global Scientist, Dr. Richard Egan, has described Aphrodisiacs as chemicals that aid in sexual activities, but lack proper scientific evidence to support it.

Backing his assertion, he said there is ongoing research to understand the roles aphrodisiacs really play during sexual activities.



"In the scientific community, it is not yet accepted. There is no such thing as robust evidence to support the fact that these Aphrodisiacs actually work but we also know that there are ongoing studies that are trying to establish it”.



He argued that Aphrodisiacs are needed to stimulate sexual desires Among people with sexual dysfunction problems



"It’s unisex. It works on women because Aphrodisiacs are the central reason why we use them is just to help give us a drive so that Libido aspect and also desire aspect and it gives us a bit of arousal. So this is what we need because most human beings, those who have sexual dysfunction problems, it is basically needed”.



Speaking with Kafui Dey on GBC Breakfast Show, Dr, Egan highlighted some food nutrients suitable for enhancing sexual desires.

FOOD SUBSTANCES



“We know that the natural Aphrodisiacs are in the form of dark chocolate, foods like Cocoa, Oyster, which helps, honey as well, Avocado, Vanilla, and red wine because it contains certain chemicals to turn people on before sex. I have used it for a few people so I know. We also have atadwe(tiger nut)”.



HERBAL MEDICINE PRODUCTS



“Apart from these food substances, we also have products such as herbal medicine products” Queseting” or“Qweseting” is an immune booster known to help boast Libido and also sex drive and even help with erection. We also know about Yohimbey. Yohimbey is actually a herbal substance that is actually a chemical that is extracted from a substance called Yohimbine. It’s an African tree that is also known to actually help to give rise to sexual functional or promoting Libido”.



ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Like I said before, a red wine actually helps in helping the mood. We need to really get the mood right on sex. Because you are going to have sex. You need to have the mood. The ambiance is like a form of psychological aphrodisiac.



He concluded by defining aphrodisiacs as “these are substances that are in either food or drug form that helps to stimulate sexual desire and to some extent support Libido, that is the sex drive and to some extent support the sexual function itself”.



