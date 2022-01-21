Apiate Explosion: Put measures in place to avert similar incident - Fuse ODG to govt

Singer, Fuse ODG

Explosion at Apiate claim 17 lives

Fuse ODG sends love and prayers to victims of Apiate explosion



Minning township destroyed by explosives



Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG, has called for drastic measures to avert the explosion that claimed over 17 lives at Apiate, a mining community in Bogoso, Western Region of Ghana, from re-occurring in the future.



On Thursday afternoon, a truck transporting mining explosives collided with a motorcycle resulting in a fire that ignited the explosives.



A large crater was formed on the road due to the massive impact of the explosion which injured over 59 persons and destroyed properties running to millions of cedis.

A host of celebrities including Fuse ODG have commiserated with the families of victims who lost their lives.



In a tweet dated January 20, the singer established that the accident could have been prevented.



He charged the government and the appropriate authority to work towards the prevention of similar incidents in Ghana.



"Sending love and prayers to the people of Bogoso (Ghana) and to anyone affected by this explosion...such a devastating incident for our people. I hope measures are put in place to avoid this from happening again," Fuse ODG tweeted.



Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament, have also called for an enquiry into the Apiate explosion, adding that laws guiding the transportation of explosives were flouted.

In a statement signed by the Ranking Member o the Energy and Mines Committee of Parliament, John Jinapor, described the incident as "unacceptable".



” This incident is unacceptable because there are strict laid down protocols to be followed during transportation of such explosives in accordance with LI2177. The Minority is therefore calling for an impartial enquiry into this heart-wrenching accident and unfortunate lost of at least seventeen lives and destruction of several properties,” parts of the statement read.



