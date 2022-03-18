3
Menu
Entertainment

Apologise to Ghanaians for depreciating cedi - Bridget Otoo descends on Akufo-Addo

Bridget Otoo Ghana?resize=700%2C465&ssl=1 Ace Journalist, Bridget Otoo

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bridget Otoo reminds Akufo-Addo of his failed promises to Ghanaians

Bridget Otoo asks Akufo-Addo if he will apologise to Ghanaians for failing them

Cedi 'breaks the 8'

Broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo, has asked the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to apologise to Ghanaians for promising to stabilise the cedi but failed to do so.

Her post follows a video Joy 99.7 FM shared on Twitter where Akufo-Addo blamed the previous government and rubbished their efforts at managing the economy, adding that he will do better if voted into power.

"If I was them [Mills & @JDMahama] I will say to the people of Ghana, we are sorry for the poor work we have done, we are going to go and think about ourselves," Akufo Addo said in that video.

Reacting to the post on Twitter, Bridget Otoo said, “It’s not late for @NAkufoAddo to apologize to Ghanaians…for 1 dollar 8 cedis… but will he?” linking her tweet to his video.

The Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of GH¢7.94 whiles the British Pound is selling at GH¢10.17 and buying at GH¢10.17.

The Euro is also selling at GH¢8.33 and buying at GH¢8.53.

Meanwhile, there have been calls on the government to take actions to stabilize the cedi against other major trading currencies.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Five things to know about prospective Chelsea owner, Chairman Wontumi
All you need to know about Ghana's plans for Nigeria game
Abena Korkor apologizes to Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah
NPP MP calls for suspension of free SHS, other social programmes
Why has Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah not been arrested? – Ablakwa wonders
Barker-Vormawor's first post after being released
Dafeamekpor tackles Gabby over calls for debate on IMF, E-Levy
Cambridge University issues statement on Barker-Vormawor's arrest
Why you shouldn’t feed the baboons at Shai Hills
Stephen Appiah breaks silence on Abena Korkor’s sexual allegations
Related Articles: