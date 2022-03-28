Apologise unreservedly in 3-days – Fire Service calls out Lutterodt for misinforming public

The GNFS says it has given counsellor George Lutterodt up to 3-days to render a public apology

Lutterodt calls out Fire Service for failing to respond to emergency

Fire Service investigates allegations by Lutterodt



Lutterodt given three days to render apology



The Ghana National Fire Service has demanded a public apology from relationship counsellor Cyril George Carteson Lutterodt over a Facebook live video in which he is accused of peddling falsehood against the Service.



Lutterodt, in a Facebook live video on Friday, March 25, 2022, alleged that officers of the fire service had failed to attend to an accident scene which had occurred on the Airport By-Pass Stretch on the Spintex-Airport-El-Wak Road.



“It’s about one hour now. Lucky enough we have called the fire service. One hour, they are not here. Not anybody says, I say one hour. Everybody’s fire extinguisher has been used. We thank God that we’ve been able to curb the fire. Even the police used radio to call them. They are not here,” he ranted in the live video showing an overturned vehicle on the side of the road.

However, in a statement dated Sunday, March 27, 2022, the Ghana National Fire Service said its investigations into the matter has established that the relationship counsellor peddled false information to misinform the public and bring the name of the service into disrepute.



According to the fire service, it received no distress call on the said accident and that upon chancing on the live video, a team of rescuers were immediately dispatched to the scene but found out that the scene had been cleared.



The service said while it has established the claims by Lutterodt to be false since he failed to back his allegations with evidence, he must publicly apologise for peddling falsehood or risk facing the consequences.



“Per the findings, Mr. Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt is being given 3-Days from the date of issue of this statement, the opportunity to do the needful by apologizing unreservedly to the Ghana National Fire Service for peddling falsehood and therefore bringing the name of the Service into disrepute, failure for which the Service will advice itself.





“Management by this release, would also like to caution the general public, especially those who have the penchant of making and circulating image denting videos to misinform the public about the Ghana National Fire Service to desist from such negative tendencies, as the Service will not allow anyone to use it for his/her selfish ambitions,” the statement said.



According to GNFS, while it welcomes constructive criticism from members of the public, it will not relent on taking action against acts that can harm the image of the institution.



Read the full release below:







