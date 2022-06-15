Apologize to the industry or face my wrath - Ponobiom to Shatta Wale

Singer Ponobiom

Shatta Wale shades Ponobiom, others

Shatta says he is bigger than Sarkodie, Stonebwoy



Ponobiom gives Shatta a 3-day ultimatum



Shatta Wale and rapper Ponobiom have rekindled their beef on social media days after the former rated his brand above Pono who has warned him to steer clear of matters concerning him.



Shatta in a Facebook live video warned fans to desist from comparing him to local artistes since none of them can boast of having a successful career like the one he has built over the years.



"Abeg you, don't compare me to your Black Sherif and Sarkodie. Go and ask Sarkodie, the Stonebwoy, your Samini, your Yaa Pono and Black Sherif, go ask those fools if they are my size," Shatta fumed in the video shared on Facebook.

The jab which got to the attention of his long-time rival resulted in a clap back and a stern warning to the Dancehall singer. Ponobiom has instructed Shatta to apologize and retract his statement or face the music.



The singer who felt disrespected like the others is the first to call his colleague out for his unwarranted utterances. In response on Twitter Pono wrote:



"@shattawale I give you 3 days to go and delete the nonsense live u did and apologise to the industry."



In a separate tweet, he added: "I dey tell u when u dey do ur nonsense don't mention my name @shattawale."



Shatta Wale has on several occasions and platforms insulted some of his colleagues and the entire Ghana music industry amidst his claim that he is the richest among his 'broke' friends in showbiz.

“I came into music before Sarkodie and Stonebwoy and I’m still on top, so when I say I’m the richest among my colleagues it’s the truth," Shatta stated in a 2018 interview on E-with Becks.



Ponobion and Shatta Wale engaged in a lyrical war in 2017 as the latter released 'Fi' while the former responded with 'Gbee Naabu'. Pono has, however, remarked that he regrets releasing that song, stressing he should have used the time for something better.



Check out the video below:



