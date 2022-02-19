Apostle Safo Kantanka’s true marital status disclosed

Kwadwo Safo Jnr. talks about his family

Apostle Safo Kantanka’s son, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has disclosed that his father is currently not married to any woman.



According to the Kantanka Motors CEO, there have been all sorts of wild rumours suggesting that his 73-year-old father is polygamous but none is the truth.



Kwadwo Safo Jnr said it is the case that people think his father is married to eight wives with fifteen children.

He said there have been different versions of what he termed as lies as far as his father’s marital life is concerned.



Kwadwo Safo Jnr made these statements in an interview with Bola Ray when he was asked about the worst rumour he has ever heard about his father.



“The worst rumour I have heard about my father is that he has fifteen children and eight wives. Some say he has three wives. My father doesn’t have any wife currently. He doesn’t have a wife now. I’m his wife,” he said.



Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s son, who also is a pastor, was asked how long he has been married to his new wife and he had this to say:



“I wasn’t a pastor then. We have always been living as married people even before we got married. I know people will say I am a pastor but I wasn’t married by then,” he said.

However, the Kristo Asafo and Kantanka automobile founder has so far been recognized as the father of two children: Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo; and Kantanka Motors CEO, Kwadwo Safo Jnr.



Watch the video below:



