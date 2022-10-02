Apostle Suleman threatens to sue Halima Abubakar over sexual allegations

Apostle Johnson Suleman touches on sexual allegation

Apostle Suleman Johnson, the General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, has threatened to sue Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar over her public rants and sexual accusations.

The controversy of Apostle Suleman and Halima Abubakar began after blogger named Gistlovers revealed that the actress was seeing the pastor.



Halima who later admitted to the affair and accused him of causing her ailment. These allegations continued as the actress's health conditions worsen.



However, in a released issued by a law firm on behalf of their client, Apostle Suleman, they described the allegations as false, untrue, malicious, defamatory, baseless, and a tool of blackmail of our client, impugn his reputation.



The letter ordered Halima to retract her earlier comments in a statement to be published via social media and five national dailies. Also asked Halima to sign an undertaking indicating her willingness to “stop spreading defamatory statements against him”.



It stated that should she fail to comply with this cease and desist notice and accede to the aforestated demands legal actions will be taken.



The letter read,

‘Defamatory statements concerning Apostle Johnson Suleman; notice to cease and desist’, was dated September 28 and signed by Rodney Adzuanaga, his lawyer.



“Dear Ms Halima Abubakar, Our client is an Apostle and Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire and Miracle Ministry International, with branches in all states of Nigeria and several countries of the world. By virtue of his Apostolic calling and reach he has several millions of followers who look up to him and his ministry for spiritual guidance and direction.



“It is our brief that you caused to be published malicious, defamatory, and demeaning statements about our client in several micro-blog sites, chiefly Gistlover, and your Instagram handle Halima Abubakar, which have wider reach within Nigeria and the world.



“These statements, made by you, knowing fully well that they are false, untrue, malicious, defamatory, baseless, and a tool of blackmail of our client, impugn the reputation of our client and reduce him in the eyes of responsible and right thinking members of the society.”



“Please be informed that in the event you fail to comply with this cease and desist notice and accede to the aforestated demands within the aforementioned 3 (three) days, we have further legal instructions to issue the Writ of Sammons against you and seek sundry reliefs for defamation, including monetary dues,” it added.