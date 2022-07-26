Appiah Kubi rejoins Angel FM after 4-month stint with Media General

Akan news presenter, Appiah Kubi

An old Akan adage says 'If a car goes back, it does not mean it is faulty.'

Well, after only a 4-month stint with Onua TV, a subsidiary of the Media General group, popular Akan news presenter, Appiah Kubi, has rejoined Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).



He rejoins the news department and will serve as the lead anchor of Angel FM's #3SomeNews.



The reason for his swift departure from Onua FM/TV is not immediately available to this portal but Appiah, affectionately called 'Wassa International' is said to have rejoined Angel FM on Monday, July 25, 2022.

In March this year, Appiah Kubi, also known as as 'Kasiebo Hene' resigned from Angel FM. In a private conversation with KwasiAboagyeLive.com, he said he was not leaving ABN because he had problems with the management.



According to him, it was time for him to move on to another place.



At the time, Appiah Kubi was rumored to have been linked to the Media General brand by Captain Smart, a frontline at Onua TV and the host of the station's flagship morning show, 'Onua Maakye'.