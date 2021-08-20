Appietus exposes GHAMRO leaders over shady deals

Popular music producer, Appietus

Popular Ghanaian music producer, Appietus has revealed that the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) has failed to go digital despite the numerous challenges facing the royalties system.

Expressing his views on the royalties collection in Ghana, Appietus said the current system used by GHAMRO has outlived its usefulness and substantiveness.



“Those at GHAMRO know that when they do the right thing, the right people will make the right money and they’ll not be able to control the system.



"Going digital will tell you how many times they played Shatta Wale or Stonebwoy songs, the machine will tell you everything exactly,” he continued.

"It will be difficult for them to say that the money they got from Shatta or Stonebwoy should be shared or used to pay everybody," he stated on Kastle FM.



“But the system they use is like collecting all the monies together and share according to whether you’re A-List artiste or B List artiste," he added.



It can be recalled that GHAMRO has on several occasions been accused of incompetence and the indiscriminate amassing of wealth by its executives.