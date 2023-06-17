Appietus lists all 232 hit songs produced eyeing Guinness World Record for ‘Music Producer with the Most hit songs’

Renowned producer, Appietus

Renowned Ghanaian music producer, Appietus, has announced an impressive list of artistes and hit songs he has produced throughout his career.

With this extensive catalog, Appietus said he aims to break the Guinness World Record for the Music Producer with the Most Number of Hits.



Currently, the record is held by Johnny Kitagawa with 232 hit songs, and Appietus is just one song short of claiming the title.



Spanning from 2005 to the present, Appietus has worked with numerous artistes and contributed to the creation of some of Ghana's most popular songs.



In a Facebook post, he showcases a list the diverse range of artistes he has collaborated with, along with the titles of the hit songs he produced for each artiste.

Starting with artistes like Praye, Wutah, 4x4, 5Five, Castro, Daddy Lumba, and Ofori Amponsah, the compilation highlights Appietus' contribution to their successful tracks.



The list also includes notable names such as Kofi Nti, Nkasei, Sarkodie, Lord Kenya, Buk Bak, Obrafour, and many others, each accompanied by their respective hit songs.



The extensive catalog demonstrates the breadth of Appietus' work and his ability to create memorable songs across various genres.



From highlife to hiplife and gospel to afrobeats, he has left an indelible mark on the Ghanaian music industry.

Appietus emphasizes that the list is still being updated, indicating that there may be even more hit songs he has produced.



He calls on Ghana to prepare for the record-breaking achievement, as he is determined to surpass the current world record and solidify his name in music history.



As music enthusiasts eagerly await the final list and the official Guinness World Record announcement, it is clear that Appietus has made a significant impact on Ghanaian music through his remarkable production skills and an extensive repertoire of hit songs.



Check his post below:

"This is an updated list of some of the artists and '231' hit songs I've produced in my career, We are about to break the Guinness World Record for the Music Producer with the Most number of Hits !!!!! The current world record holder (Johnny Kitagawa) has '232' hit songs. Meaning he only beats me with just 1 song. Am still updating my list so Ghana get ready !!!!!!!!"







