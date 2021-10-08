Appietus lists artistes that he would love to create ‘mad’ records with

Music producer, Appietus

One of Ghana’s biggest music producers cum sound engineer and musician, Appietus, has named some artistes that he thinks can come out with the craziest hit songs if they are to work with him.

Appietus was interviewed by host, Doctar Cann on the 'Ayekoo After-Drive' show which airs on Happy98.9FM where he named Kidi first on this list. According to him, Kidi puts his mind to the music he does and for that, he likes the musician very much.



“I like Kidi very much. The music he does, you can tell he puts his mind to it so I like him very much and I’d like to work with him. If Kidi works with me, it’ll add a certain texture to him and his craft,” the music producer explained.



He also confessed that he would love to work with King Promise and Mugeez of R2Bees because they are both very good artistes too.

Moving on to the ladies, Appietus mentioned MzVee as one person he would really love to work it. “The way she sings, I think she really likes the dancehall but nobody has tried MzVee on an Appietus beat. With the way she is able to hit high notes, singing on an Appietus beat would be very crazy,” he told Dr. Cann.



Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus, is a Ghanaian actor, musician, music producer, and sound engineer. The name Appietus, which was coined from the phrase “Appiah’s Tools”, gained prominence from his signature “Appietus in the mix”.