Appietus shares how his wife’s ‘divorce’ threat helped him win awards

Mon, 16 Jan 2023

Veteran Ghanaian music producer, Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus, has recounted how his wife helped him win awards after she threatened to divorce him.

Speaking on Citi TV, Appietus disclosed that he went to an awards ceremony with his wife where many producers bagged awards except for himself because they left signatures of themselves on their songs, which he never did.

According to him, his wife threatened to divorce him after the event unless he started signing all of his work with his signature.

“My wife and I went to Ghana Music Awards years ago, and I was not awarded…those who were awarded mostly had their signatures in the songs they had produced….so after the event, on our way home, my wife told me the only way I would also be awarded is when I infuse my signature in the songs.

“She threatened to divorce me if I didn’t add my signature in all the songs I produced… Her advice has really helped me because I have won many awards since then,” he shared.

In the ensuing ten years from the beginning of his profession, the multi-award-winning music producer has taken home six awards from the music business.

He also explained how he came up with his catchphrase "Appietus in the mix," claiming that it was derived from the term "Appiah's Tools."

ADA/BB

