Appietus vows never to release already recorded, mixed and mastered songs with Castro

Music producer, Appietus

Today Tuesday, July 6, 2021, will be officially seven years since Hiplife artiste, Castro went missing at the Ada Estuary in 2014 and Appietus has vowed never to release his songs during an interview with Amansan Krakye.

Speaking about the yet-to-be-released songs that he has with Castro, the ‘Kuntunimu’ producer, Appietus said he won’t release already recorded songs to avoid rekindling sad moments.



“Yeah I have a lot of recorded songs with Castro but I can’t release them,” Appiah Dankwah aka Appietus said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He continued “Because Kuntunumu was a whole album and so we released the song and after I also released a second song on the album.

“But I decided to stop releasing his recorded songs on the album due to the emotional pains his family was going through,” he added on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



“It’s like the more I release his songs, the more his family gets emotional pains because it makes them remember their sad moments,” he ended.