Appreciate TikTok stars - Asantewaa to musicians

Asantewaa commends Camidoh

TikTok star talks about lack of recognition



Musicians urged to appreciate TikTok stars



Ghanaian TikTok star, Martina Dwamena who is popularly known as Asantewaa has asked musicians to appreciate the works of TikTokers instead of ignoring them.



According to Asantewaa in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, some musicians have on countless occasions failed to acknowledge the support Tiktokers have given them, a situation she finds unfortunate. She lamented how some musicians fail to either like or comment on unsolicited promotional posts, stressing that the narrative has to change.



“To you, you know you’re being a Ghanaian. It’s not necessarily about the money. It’s just nice to like or comment when we post about you but the person will ignore you”, she said but commended Camidoh for doing the needful.

“Camidoh may not be too huge in Ghana but when the TikTokers were having a party, he showed up. He spoke in an interview with Sheldon and appreciated Ghanaian TikTokers; he didn’t give us money but it was everything to me and I posted it on my story. He recognized us, it’s just nice. You’ll put in your effort and you don’t get the artiste commending you. They should appreciate us; we don’t see that”, Asantewaa added.



The showbiz industry has seen a tremendous change in the manner songs are promoted with the introduction of TikTok, a device on which viewers can watch and discover millions of personalized short videos.



Launched in 2016 by the Chinese startup company ByteDance, TikTok has become a go-to platform for discovering new music and has consequently become an essential promotional tool for artists and record labels.



Undoubtedly, Asantewaa is one of the many persons who became popular through TikTok.



