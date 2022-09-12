0
Ara Bella nominated for Ghana Lifetime Achievement & Distinguished Awards 2022

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Budding Ghanaian, songstress Ara Bella Arabella Atuobua Yiadom popularly known as Ara Bella has been nominated for the prestigious Ghana Lifetime Achievement and Distinguished Awards 2022 USA.

The Hiplife singer Ara Bella is up for the Distinguished Achievement Award in her genre of music Hiplife.

This comes after the success of her 2021 hit record ‘Esewoara’.

Ara Bella has carved a niche in the entertainment space as she continues to dish out contemporary highlife music that her peers ordinarily do not venture into.

Since she broke into the music scene with ‘Come Over’, she has won the heart of many Ghanaian music lovers with her energetic performances.

This latest nomination is an endorsement that she is excelling in her craft hence gaining international recognition.

The award show will be held on November 26. The event is powered by 2Geez in partnership with the Musicians Union of Ghana

