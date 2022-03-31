Archipalago clarifies his ‘Majesty is not Shatta Wale’s son’ statement

Archipalago opens up on feud with Shatta Wale

Popular Ghanaian social commentator, Archipalago, has established that claiming sometime ago that Majesty isn’t Shatta Wale’s son was borne out of sheer savagery.



The US-based controversial socialite said he was backing Ara B, who at that time was engaging in a social media feud with Shatta Wale.



One can recall that Archipalago sometime in April 2020, claimed that Majesty’s biological parents were Michy and Ara B.



Palago made such statements in a diss song after the Shatta Movement boss rained insults at his mother on social media.

But touching on their feud during an interview with Delay, Archipalago said:



“Ara B was the one who started saying those things and I followed suit. It was a fight at that time and we were all throwing jabs. I wanted the buzz for my music and I went all out.”



When asked why he eulogized Shatta Wale for the Beyoncé feature after parading lies about him, Palago said;



“That’s where you have to know that I didn’t make those statements out of emotions, it's just for entertainment. He should forgive me if he was in anyway affected by the comments I earlier passed.”



