Are we to brush our teeth with hip pads? - Empress Gifty asks critics

Empress Gifty goes on a social media rant

Empress Gifty appointed an anti-terrorism ambassador



Whatever you haven't experienced keep quiet about it, Empress Gifty warns



Ghanaian gospel musician, Gifty Adorye, aka Empress Gifty, has bemoaned the heavy attacks on women who wear hip pads.



According to her, in a video that has since gone viral, only uncivilised people attack women who wear hip pads to enhance their beauty.



“How can you be so uncivilised to look at someone's picture and their nudity to assert that they are wearing a hip pad? What were hip pads made for, were we asked to brush our teeth with them?" she queried.

The 'Noko Fine' musician, who finds nothing in wearing hip pads, reiterated that hip pads were made to boost the confidence of women.



“The hip pads which were made by white men were made to boost women's confidence. I don't see anything wrong with it, while you people will sit down and go for interviews and they will ask you...[puase] “hey, hey hey” stop with the village lifestyle,” she said.



She further advised Ghanaians to stop addressing issues or things they haven't experienced.



“I can't tell you wear only pants and boxer shorts or has someone asked you the colour of your boxer shorts or has anyone asked you anything. You go overboard on useless interviews and you keep on asking. If I can’t show you my brazier, why do you go down?



“Whatever you haven't experienced before please don't talk about it. Don't men undergo surgery for hernia?" she asked.

Her comments, comes on the back of Kevin Taylor's attack on her personality, after the National Security announced that Gifty had been made the brand ambassador in fighting terrorism in Ghana.



Kevin Taylor on his 'With All Due Respect' live show discussed the songstress’s appointment as an Anti-terrorism ambassador.



Kevin Taylor attacked Hopeson Adorye (NPP bigwig and Empress Gifty’s husband) for lobbying for his wife to get such a position, although he knows she’s not fit for such.



The US-based social commentator also accused Empress Gifty of wearing hip pads just to appear nice in the clothes after expressing his complete disappointment in her.



