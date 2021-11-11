6
Are you a landlord? - Medikal and Fella Makafui outdoor new home

Thu, 11 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medikal and Fella get a mansion

• The building is located in Accra

• The couple dedicated the building to their daughter

Rapper Medikal and wife, actress Fella Makafui, have added a new mansion to their host of properties.

With barely 51 days to the end of the year, the two have announced in a video clip that they have moved into a new "mansion" which has been dedicated to their first child, Island Frimpong.

In the clip which has been widely shared by fans and well-wishers, the new homeowners took a tour into the mansion which was built from the scratch. According to sources, it was completed in less than 6 months.

The 4-bedroom luxury home is located in Accra.

Also, the building comes with a customized swimming pool which has the name of their daughter, Island.

Watch the video below:

