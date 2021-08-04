Are you just ‘playing’ or in a long-term relationship?

According to her, there is less attachment with dating as compared to a long-term relationship

Priscilla Asantewaa Ayeh, a student of the University of Ghana, has shared criteria that to her, qualifies a relationship to be classified as a long-term one.

Speaking on the award-winning Girl Vibes show which airs on eTV Ghana with host, Mercy Bee, she defined a long-term relationship as a relationship in which both parties have plans of getting married within a number of years.



In her opinion, two or three years is enough to classify a relationship as long-term, however, Priscilla noted that dating is different from being in a relationship and dating can also last just as long as two years, therefore, there are some other factors that are to be considered. She went on to explain this further.

“With dating, there is less attachment and you’re not really committed to the relationship because you’re probably bored and just want to have some fun. A relationship or long-term relationship goes beyond this in the sense that you commit, you compromise, you spend a lot of time together and a whole lot,” she said.



According to her, long-term relationships can make or unmake a person, hence, a relationship in which both parties are committed, they compromise, make future plans together, and has lasted for as long as two, three years or more, in her opinion, can be termed as a long term relationship. Otherwise, they are only dating.