Aren’t you scared United Showbiz has been sued four times, fined and panelists almost jailed? – MzGee queried

Abeiku Santana has probed MzGee’s determination to host a show that has been touted as the most controversial in Ghana.

Halfway into an interview on OkayFM, Abeiku Santana asked where exactly her interest lies in a program that has landed its stakeholders in deep trouble several times.



Abeiku also asked whether MzGee isn’t afraid to moderate a show that has been dragged to court four times, at a point had all of its panelists fined and consequently, some even almost convicted.



“Are you not scared of a program that has been to court several times, if I am not mistaken, it has been to court for about four times. People were almost convicted others have been fined.



People almost escaped jail. Why this program? Are you not scared?” Abeiku queried.



MzGee replied,

“I haven’t been to court or jailed before but day in and day out, a MzGee interview is trending. Day in and day-out, people are critiquing and talking about a MzGee conversation. As for the talking about, I am used to it. It is a jail term and a court that I haven’t been to. Plus, with the sort of production team we have, I’m not sure we will go to court,” he said.



One of the reasons United Showbiz’s former host, Nana Ama McBrown, was said to have resigned, was the direction in which the show headed.



It was said that the ‘straw that broke the camel’s back’ was when she and all her panelists were fined GHC60,000 each, in a defamation lawsuit filed by Chairman Wontumi.



One can recall that A Plus, one of the show’s panelists, disclosed that McBrown singlehandedly footed the fine for herself and other panelists.





Some Instances where United Showbiz stakeholders have been sued



Bullgod was earlier arrested by the BNI for stating on the United Showbiz that President Akufo-Addo will not finish his four-year tenure if he failed to pay the aggrieved Menzgold customers, a case, Nana Ama McBrown was dragged into.



He was charged with offensive conduct to the breach of the peace.



The two had made court appearances from 2021 until 2023 when Bullgod was fined GHC48,000.



In a separate development, A Plus was sued by Chairman Wontumi over certain comments he made on the United Showbiz.

In a writ of summons, that earlier circulated on social media, A Plus was expected to appear before court on December the 13th, 2022.



However, he established his intentions of filing an appeal against the case.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:





EB/FNOQ