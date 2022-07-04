Arise Ghana Demo: NY Melody condemns police brutality

NY Melody

Musician, NY Melody has in a video rebuked the police for manhandling a protestor who was handcuffed during the Arise Ghana demonstration.

In a video that went viral after the protest that was characterized by violence, a police officer was spotted giving a civilian in handcuff a resounding slap.



The video sparked outrage with "Be My Love" singer NY Melody joining tweeps to condemn the incident. He could not fathom why a civilian would be assaulted for no apparent reason when the police are actually expected to maintain law and order.



"We live in a democratic country [so] we have the right to demonstrate when something bothers us. The police, also known as ‘Peace Officers’ are supposed to keep the peace and order no matter what environment they are in,” NY Melody argued.

“Imagine what would have happened if the protesters had retaliated. The cops should have known better; they should have some emotional intelligence. Police brutality is slapping someone already in cuffs who isn't resisting arrest,” he said.



On Tuesday, the police arrested 29 people after dispersing violent protestors in Accra with tear gas. The protestors reportedly pelted the police with stones after the police asked them to stick to what they described as the approved route. According to the police, the protestors deviated from the approved route for the demonstration, and all attempts to ensure sanity proved futile.



Hundreds had hit the street to protest what they described as the worsening economic situation in the country as they sought a change in the narrative.