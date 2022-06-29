Arise Ghana Demo: Nana Aba Anamoah, Dumelo, other stars react

Arise Ghana and Police clash

Ghanaian celebrities have been reacting to the chaotic Arise Ghana demonstration with many condemning the incident.

On Tuesday, 28 June 2022, there was a fierce clash between personnel of the Ghana Police Service and protesters from the pressure group, Arise Ghana.



According to the police, the protestors pelted officers and police vehicles with stones unprovoked while they were on duty protecting the protesters on their march.



This, the police said, informed their decision to use tear gas canisters, and water cannons to disperse the crowd.



On their side, protesters claim the police started the riots. Bernard Mornah, a convener for Arise Ghana said, the police fired into the aggrieved crowd unprovoked, a move they believed made protesters pelt stones at the police personnel.



Currently, the police say at least 29 demonstrators have been arrested and 12 police officers have been injured.



Below are the reactions of some Ghanaian celebrities.

When the Npp went on the Wongbo Demo they were allowed to go all the way, there was the occupy flagstaff house with no issues, Dumsor must stop etc.. What exactly is @NAkufoAddo afraid of? Why is he not allowing citizens to use the very routes he used as an opposition leader ? — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) June 28, 2022

Dear media houses reporting about the chaos at the #AriseGhanaProtest we expect better reportage from you than a one sided account so we can understand what went wrong.



Keep it balanced.



Also do investigations and STOP the copy and paste from other news outlets. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) June 28, 2022

The youth vex!!!! — MrDumelo (@johndumelo) June 28, 2022

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition.



Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







EAN/BB