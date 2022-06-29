4
Arise Ghana Demo: Nana Aba Anamoah, Dumelo, other stars react

Pprotestor Arise Ghana Arise Ghana and Police clash

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian celebrities have been reacting to the chaotic Arise Ghana demonstration with many condemning the incident.

On Tuesday, 28 June 2022, there was a fierce clash between personnel of the Ghana Police Service and protesters from the pressure group, Arise Ghana.

According to the police, the protestors pelted officers and police vehicles with stones unprovoked while they were on duty protecting the protesters on their march.

This, the police said, informed their decision to use tear gas canisters, and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

On their side, protesters claim the police started the riots. Bernard Mornah, a convener for Arise Ghana said, the police fired into the aggrieved crowd unprovoked, a move they believed made protesters pelt stones at the police personnel.

Currently, the police say at least 29 demonstrators have been arrested and 12 police officers have been injured.

Below are the reactions of some Ghanaian celebrities.







