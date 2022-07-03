Arise Ghana demonstration was useless - Mr Logic

2-day demo organized by Arise Ghana

Talent manager and entertainment pundit, Mr Logic has described the two-day demonstration organised by Arise Ghana as useless, adding that it was politically motivated.



The man who initially thought the #KromAyɛHyi demonstration which took place on June 28th and 29th was championed by concerned Ghanaians was left disappointed after finding out the true faces behind the move.



He again alleged that confusion hit the camp of organizers ahead of the planned demonstration that had in attendance hundreds of protestors who charged the ruling government to find a solution to Ghana's economic hardship.



Making a submission on United Showbiz on July 2, Mr Logic noted that the demo was bogus.

"It was useless, not for political resaons because people have the right to demonstrate and agitate for a change...initially, we didn't know that it was a politically motivated demonstration. I thought it was Ghanaians but at the end of the day, I realized it was a partisan demonstration."



Also touching on the main motive behind the protest, he intimated that the leadership failed to do a good job.



"I am overly disappointed in the demonstration and leadership. They had a reason for the demo, either for a positive or negative reason but frankly speaking, I think the leadership's move was useless.



"It was useless, even before they embarked on it, we heard complaints. There was a whole lot of confusion among the leaders who were fighting on who to lead. Even Captain Smart who was a member left the group," he alleged.



Mr Logic also linked the recently held protest to the 'FixTheCountry' demonstration. He noted that some key persons who were at the forefront were the same people behind the campaign that called out the President and his administration for their woeful performance in office back in 2021.



"The agenda they have is not different from the 'FixTheCountry' agenda. It is just a change of name...I traced some faces in the 'FixTheCountry' demo at Arise Ghana demo."

Meanwhile, the 2-day demonstration that recorded a large turnout was marred by chaos on the first day when some protestors clashed with officers from the Ghana Police Service.



A number of arrests and injuries were recorded with the Police Service claiming that their men were attacked and some properties including a bus vandalized.



