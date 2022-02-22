Arise - Shatta Wale urges the youth

Shatta Wale says the country is sinking

Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has asked the Ghanaian youth to rise because the country is sinking.



“Arise Ghana youth for your country. The country is sinking,” he said in a post he shared on his official Twitter account on January 19, 2022.



The controversial post after being shared was met with lots of criticisms compared to the love the dancehall artiste would usually get from his fans.



A user said “Do u really think before posting some stuff? This post can cause agitations and chaos!” while another followed up with “You hate to see that even our upcoming artistes are doing things you’ve never done. It’s the pain you feel that makes us happy.”

A third added that “Shattwale just want to divert the attention that @blacksherif_ is getting on his new music with @burnaboy Shattwale knows exactly what he's doing.”



Shatta Wale shook tables recently when he kissed one of his old friends, Shatta Kumoji who doubles as his bodyguard.



His action raised eyebrows with many questioning his sexuality, although Shatta has not come out as gay, social media users claimed that the unusual kiss gave him away.



