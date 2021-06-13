Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo gets all the praise for standing up to Shatta Wale

• Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo maintained that Shatta Wale is a confused and inconsistent artiste

Journalist and entertainment analyst Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has been extolled by some industry persons and showbiz fanatics for the consistent display of courage and maturity, and articulation of level-headed opinion about Shatta Wale’s State of the Industry Address when he clashed with the dancehall musician on United Showbiz, Saturday.



Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo had on the previous edition of the show remarked that he is baffled by the blowing hot and cold attitude of Shatta Wale, citing the content of the dancehall musician’s address as the basis for his statement.



Shatta Wale had among other things, said Ghana does not have a unique music genre and subsequently made a proposition for Highlife to be considered in that regard. He also said Ghanaians should set an agenda to play 90% Ghanaians music and 10% foreign.

His comments were subjected to scrutiny by Arnold who observed that Shatta Wale is disoriented. While arguing that Highlife is Ghana’s, Arnold said the points Shatta Wale raised in his address had been trumpeted by pundits.



These pundits, he said, have been disrespected by Shatta Wale hence, the need to apologise.



“Sometimes Shatta Wale comes across as one of the most inconsistent and confused artists. A couple of months ago, before he travelled, Shatta Wale stood before the camera and insulted all presenters, insulted all pundits and insulted all analysts. Why? He said they sit on radio and TV to discuss industry matters and leave for their homes without any change,” he posited.







The regular panelist of UTV’s United Show, without equivocation, reiterated his statement on this weekend's edition when Shatta Wale joined as a guest.

On countless occasions, Arnold was heckled and insulted by Shatta Wale but the former maintained his composure and rather analyzed the issue.



For being unbowed by Shatta Wale’s attitude, Arnold is being hailed by many.





Bi like now wey u ppl come know Arnold. He isn’t an ass licker ooo. He isn’t like those ones who’ll start praising you the moment they see u but criticize you behind your back. Arnold will say it to your face without any fear or favor.