Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo makes stage debut in ‘Run for Your Wife’ play

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo Asa.jpeg Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: ImageBureau

Theatre goers will see for the first time, renowned entertainment journalist and pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo on stage.

The controversial writer is playing a role in ‘Run for Your Wife’, a play directed by actor and broadcaster, George Quaye.

Arnold plays a key role as a reporter whose single work of excellent journalism defines the plays central conflict, setting everything into motion.

Mr. Asamoah-Baidoo, with over fifteen years experience in entertainment journalism, is known for his unbridled exceptional delivery on arts-related issue. He may not be the best dancer as exhibited during his appearance on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’, but after seeing a couple of his rehearsal sessions, patrons of the play will have a lot to be happy about on the day.

‘Run for Your Wife’ stages at the National Theatre on October 1 & 2, 2022.

It’s produced by Imagebureau in partnership with Naa Ashorkor’s April Communications Limited.

Other cast members include George Quaye, Naa Ashorkor, Sitsofe Tsikor, Roland Adom, Francis Osei Bonsu, Fiifi Coleman and Andrew Adote Tandoh of Roverman Productions Limited fame.

This is the second time George Quaye is staging this play commercially at the National Theatre after an initial outing in 2011.

‘Run for Your Wife’ is an adaptation of a 1983 comedy play by British playwright, Ray Cooney.

Source: ImageBureau
