Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo turns heat on Samini’s former manager

Tony Pun, the former manager of musician Samini has triggered a rebuttal from Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo after taking a dig at the journalist.



Anthony Daning as the artiste manager is known in real life had in a Facebook post expressed discontentment over Arnold’s description of Shatta Wale as a “confused and inconsistent” artiste.



He indicated in his post that had these adjectives been directed at his artiste, Arnold would have found himself wanting.



“You call an artiste confused on Live TV....ibe ma artiste like dem lock me by now,” his post read.

Responding to the commentary, Arnold asked Tony Pun to “Stop the gimmick” and sit his “hypocritical ass down”.



According to Arnold, Tony Pun could not exhibit such bravado when it was needed most.



“Homeboy, shut your trap, shut the heck up! Under your watch, your artiste(s) were gravely disrespected. You were virtually annihilated,” the journalist retorted.



“One artiste messed the entire label up - you did nothing. In fact, you kept your ass mute throughout the period… Oh, so you now found your voice?”



All hell broke loose on UTV’s United Showbiz over the weekend when Shatta Wale clashed with Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.



Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo had on the previous edition of the show remarked that he is baffled by the blowing hot and cold attitude of Shatta Wale, citing the content of the dancehall musician’s address as the basis for his statement.

Shatta Wale had among other things, said Ghana does not have a unique music genre and subsequently made a proposition for Highlife to be considered in that regard. He also said Ghanaians should set an agenda to play 90% Ghanaians music and 10% foreign.



His comments were subjected to scrutiny by Arnold who observed that Shatta Wale is disoriented. While arguing that Highlife is Ghana’s, Arnold said the points Shatta Wale raised in his address had been trumpeted by pundits who were subsequently jabbed by Shatta Wale.



The two were engaged in a heated argument but reconciled after the show.



