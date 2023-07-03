Arnold and Blakk Rasta lock horns over ‘misinformation’ about Sarkodie

Blakk Rasta’s statement that he lost respect for Sarkodie in 2017 because the rapper was unable to fund the treatment of a sick girl who needed financial assistance, rather, solicited funds from fans on Twitter, became a subject for discussion on United Showbiz as entertainment journalist Arnold Asamoah Baidoo contested the claim.

Blakk Rasta during one of the editions of his Urban Blend shows vehemently argued that Sarkodie is among the celebrities who pretend to have a good personality but in reality, they are fake and liars.



“People pretend to be who they are not and Sarkodie is one of those people; no two ways about that. Now if you have followed Sarkodie and you want to remove that veil from your eyes, you would know that this is a fake guy. There are so many things I can say about Sarkodie but for the fact that I would not have time to go through that, I would just mention a couple of them”, he stated.



“There was a time Sarkodie was seeking some finance to help a girl who was sick. I think the amount involved was about GHC10,000 and this was about two years ago. Sarkodie came on Twitter and was asking people to donate to the cost of GHC10,000 to take care of a sick child who was in ICU.



“Yet, this is the same person who says ‘money no be problem’. If money is no problem, if somebody you claim is in ICU wants the money, you come and sit on Twitter and ask fans to donate”, Blakk Rasta added, a statement he reiterated on UTV’s United Showbiz hosted by MzGee.



But Arnold, a regular guest on the show, said Blakk Rasta’s claim was false. He argued that Sarkodie paid the said amount as he made reference to a tweet the rapper made at the time.

“If you actually did your research well, you’d have known that indeed, Sarkodie actually paid that amount. And when the criticisms continued, Sarkodie actually tweeted…,” said Arnold.



In a rebuttal, Blakk Rasta on the show monitored by GhanaWeb argued that Sarkodie made the payment and the said tweet after he was slammed for soliciting funds when people expected the rapper to pay outright considering his status.



What appeared to have irked Blakk Rasta was Arnold’s statement that which suggested the radio presenter did not research before commenting.



“He paid at what point? You tweet for people to lambast you and now you come back to your senses to pay,” Blakk Rasta countered.



“You’re an intellectual. He said he paid immediately,” said Arnold.

Blakk Rasta retorted: “That’s not true. Read that thing that you just read again. What point are you trying to make? He’s saying if I had done my research well. What research? He’s trying to support Sarkodie blindly and it’s not working.”



Sarkodie's tweet Arnold made reference to.







Watch what ensued between Arnold and Blakk Rasta below.





You can also watch E-Forum below.







BB